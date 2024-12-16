Stretch Of I-95 Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lorton (Developing)

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Lorton, where there was a reported crash involving several vehicles that shut down I-95.

According to reports, there were multiple injuries.

Details about the crash have been released.

More information is expected to be provided as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

