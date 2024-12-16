Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Stretch Of I-95 Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lorton (Developing)

Some travelers here hit with hectic conditions on I-95 in Virginia on Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that tied up traffic for miles.

I-95 traffic on Monday afternoon.

I-95 traffic on Monday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: VDOT Northern VA via Twitter
I-95 traffic on Monday afternoon.

I-95 traffic on Monday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Lorton, where there was a reported crash involving several vehicles that shut down I-95.

According to reports, there were multiple injuries.

Details about the crash have been released.

More information is expected to be provided as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Lorton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE