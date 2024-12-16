One Killed, One Critical After High-Speed Crash That Shut Down I-95 In Lorton (Updated)

Virginia State Police reported that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 95 near the 163-mile marker when one lost control, striking a guardrail, then a jersey wall, creating chaos and severe damage.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver was partially ejected and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No details about the victims involved in the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is provided.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lorton and receive free news updates.