One Killed, One Critical After High-Speed Crash That Shut Down I-95 In Lorton (Updated)

A high-speed crash on I-95 in Virginia turned deadly Monday afternoon, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
 Photo Credit: VDOT Northern VA via Twitter
Zak Failla
Virginia State Police reported that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 95 near the 163-mile marker when one lost control, striking a guardrail, then a jersey wall, creating chaos and severe damage.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver was partially ejected and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No details about the victims involved in the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is provided.

