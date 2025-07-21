Javantai Johnson, 18, was taken into custody on Friday, July 19, in Loudoun County following a weeks-long search after the July 8 attack, officials confirmed on Monday.

The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. near Gunston Cove Road and Cranford Street in Lorton while the bus was making its regular route, police say.

At that time, investigators said an unknown rider got on the bus, punched the driver without warning, and ran off.

The driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the attack.

Surveillance photos showed the attacker wearing a purple hoodie, black durag, and a backpack.

Detectives issued a public plea for help and canvassed the area unsuccessfully. Fairfax County Crime Solvers tips soon pointed investigators to Johnson, police said.

Fairfax’s Violent Crime Suppression Unit worked with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest him in the Stone Ridge neighborhood, according to the department.

Johnson was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

He is being held without bond.

