Driver Ejected, Killed During High-Speed I-95 Crash In Fairfax County Identified By Police

The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 in the northbound lanes near the 163-mile marker in Lorton, causing chaos for other drivers on the roadway.

Police say two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed when a 2013 BMW 650I changed lanes and struck a 2020 Mercedes E-Class, which was not one of the speeding cars.

The impact caused the Mercedes to hit a guardrail while the BMW struck the jersey wall.

Kenneth D. Buckner, 35, of Washington, DC, was ejected from the BMW and struck by the Mercedes, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tyra Williams, 29, a passenger in the BMW, was partially ejected, suffered critical injuries, and was rushed for treatment and evaluation at an area hospital.

Williams' condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

The second vehicle, a dark-colored Infiniti sedan, sped away from the scene without making contact with any other cars. No additional details have been released as they continue searching or the driver.

The crash caused significant delays on I-95, with traffic shut down for hours as crews responded to the scene.

