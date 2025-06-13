‘Devastating House Fire’ In Lorton Kills 2 Dogs, Destroys Home, Leaves Family Reeling

The fire broke out in the 7500 block of Pollen Street in Lorton on Thursday, June 5, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a split-level home, with fire in both the basement and kitchen.

One person was taken to an area hospital for evaluations, officials said. Two dogs were found deceased inside the home.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported among responding crews.

Photos shared by the Ortiz Gareca family show severe fire and smoke damage throughout the home, including the kitchen and bathroom.

Walls are scorched, insulation is scattered, and appliances are melted or destroyed.

"While I am beyond grateful that no one was physically harmed, we tragically lost our two beloved dogs in the fire," the family said. "They were family to us, and their absence has left a deep void."

A GoFundMe campaign launched this week had raised more than $10,000 by Friday afternoon.

In a post, the family expressed heartbreak over the loss of their pets and the destruction of everything they built.

"The house is now uninhabitable," they said. "Everything we’ve built, cherished, and called home is gone. One person was transported for precautionary treatment, but thankfully is okay.

"As we face the overwhelming task of starting over, we’re doing our best to stay strong and hopeful."

The funds will go toward temporary housing, clothing, replacing essentials, and the long journey of rebuilding, according to the family.

Those looking to donate to the Ortiz Gareca family can do so here.

“Anything you can contribute—no matter the amount—means more than words can express.”

