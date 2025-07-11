Bus Driver Assaulted In Virginia By Passenger Who Punched Him And Ran In Lorton, Police Say

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who assaulted a bus driver on Tuesday morning, July 8, in the area of Gunston Cove Road and Cranford Street, according to authorities.

The assault happened just before 7:30 a.m., while the driver was making stops along his regular route, officials said, noting that an unknown person got on the bus and assaulted the driver.

Photos released by investigators show the man in a purple hoodie, black durag, and backpack, captured by interior bus surveillance moments before the attack.

Officers responded quickly, but the suspect was already gone. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Now, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are trying to identify the man and are asking anyone with information to contact the Franconia District Station.

