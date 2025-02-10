Leesburg officers responded to Loudoun Guns, in the 300 block of Industrial Court SE, around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, after reports of a burglary attempt, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had been smashed into the front doors in an attempt to break in, but the suspect (or suspects) never made it inside, and nothing was stolen.

The car, found abandoned at the scene, had been reported stolen from a local business, officials said.

Investigators are now asking residents and businesses in the area to review surveillance footage for any potential leads. No details about any possible suspects have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

