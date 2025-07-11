Virginia Woman Bashed In Head With Rock While Jogging On W&OD Trail In Leesburg, Police Say

A jogger was injured on Thursday, July 10, after a man threw a rock at her along the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail in Loudoun County, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Rhonda Place SE, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The victim had passed the man once while running, and as she turned back around and returned to the same spot, the man threw a rock, striking her in the back of the head, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation of a minor injury.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.

He fled the area after the attack.

Leesburg Police are asking anyone who was near the trail at the time or who may recognize the suspect’s description to contact them at 703-771-4500.

