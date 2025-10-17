Virginia Student Brought Gun, Ammo To Academies Of Loudoun, Sheriff Says

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Academies of Loudoun when the school’s resource officer (SRO) was alerted that a student may have been under the influence.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the 17-year-old male student had allegedly brought a gun and ammunition onto school property inside his vehicle.

The SRO quickly secured the car and located the weapon and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Investigators said there is no indication the student made any threats to the school or anyone else.

The investigation remains active, and because the suspect is a juvenile, no further details have been released, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.