Virginia Man Raped, Abducted Child In Leesburg, Police Say

Detectives say Alex Omar Lozano Martinez, 45, of Leesburg, assaulted a juvenile at a home on Heritage Way NE in February 2025, authorities announced on Monday, June 30.

The incident was reported to police in May.

Following a “thorough investigation,” officers identified Martinez as a suspect and arrested him on June 27, charging him with:

Rape;

Forcible sodomy;

Abduction with intent to defile;

Solicitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues,” police said. “Due to the sensitive nature of this case and to protect the identity of the victim, no further information will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.