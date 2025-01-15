Fair 30°

Tip Leads Investigators To Former Leesburg Resident Caught With Child Pornography: Police

A former Leesburg resident is being held behind bars after being charged with allegedly possessing child pornography, authorities announced.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Vikram Joshi, 49, now of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with four counts of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was tipped off to his alleged activities.

Following the investigation, officials said that the Leesburg Police Department obtained warrants for Joshi, who was arrested over the weekend and is now being held without bond pending his transfer back to Loudoun County to face the charges.

The case remains under investigation.

The Leesburg Police Department urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward by calling detectives at (703) 771-4500.

