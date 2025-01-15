Tip Leads Investigators To Former Leesburg Resident Caught With Child Pornography: Police

Vikram Joshi, 49, now of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with four counts of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was tipped off to his alleged activities.

Following the investigation, officials said that the Leesburg Police Department obtained warrants for Joshi, who was arrested over the weekend and is now being held without bond pending his transfer back to Loudoun County to face the charges.

The case remains under investigation.

The Leesburg Police Department urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward by calling detectives at (703) 771-4500.

