Thomas Allen Broomall, 49, of Charles Town, West Virginia, is facing charges following a crash that sent one to the hospital, according to investigators.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 to the 34000 block of Leesburg Pike, where there was a reported crash involving Broomall and the school bus.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that one man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while two children were evaluated at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation, officials say that it was determined Broomall, the driver of the SUV involved in the crash, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Broomall was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

