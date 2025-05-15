Teen Shoplifter With BB Gun That Looked Real Caught At Leesburg Wegmans, Police Say

Officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded around noon on Wednesday, May 14, to the Wegmans on Crosstrail Boulevard for a report of a shoplifter armed with a handgun in a holster, officials announced.

When police arrived, they say they found the teen outside the store with stolen merchandise.

Officers quickly realized the weapon on his hip was a BB gun — but it looked just like a real Beretta semi-automatic pistol, police said.

The teen was taken into custody without incident and charged with retail theft and possession of certain firearms by persons under 18, police announced.

He was transported to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. No one was hurt, authorities noted.

The Leesburg Police Department used the opportunity to warn parents about the dangers of letting their children carry real or realistic-looking weapons in public spaces.

“Realistic-looking BB guns can cause public alarm, trigger emergency law enforcement responses, and lead to serious legal consequences,” police said in a statement.

Parents and guardians are urged to check what their children are carrying and help them make smart, safe choices, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Because of the suspect’s age, no further information is being released.

