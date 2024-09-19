Teen Charged For Sending Threatening Text Messages Targeting Students In Leesburg: Police

The Leesburg Police Department announced on Thursday morning that a minor has been charged with making threats via electronic communication following a weeklong investigation that was launched following an early morning stream of consciousness last week.

Investigators say that shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Leesburg Police Department was alerted to a series of text messages which "prompted an immediate investigation" and at around 1 a.m. that morning, officers were able to identify and locate the teen responsible for sending them.

Further investigation, followed by a consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney led to charges for the teen for making the threats, according to the Leesburg Police Department, which made note that due to the suspect's age, no additional details about his ID will be released.

Officials noted that parents should "talk to their children about the seriousness of making false threats. Even if there is no intent to carry them out, such actions can lead to significant legal consequences, including criminal charges."

They also said that children should be reminded that if they "see something, say something."

"False threats, whether intended as a joke or not, have real-world consequences," Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat stated. "These types of incidents divert critical resources, cause unnecessary fear, and disrupt the safety and well-being of our community. We take all threats seriously, and those who make them will be held accountable.

"Students should also be reminded not to perpetuate rumors or jokes through social media or gossip. This will allow schools and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns."

