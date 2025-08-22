A Bedford man is behind bars after police say he went on a disturbing streak of unlawful filming at Target and other stores across Virginia.

The trouble started Saturday, June 28, when Leesburg Police got their first call. A shopper at the Target on Edwards Ferry Road said a man was caught filming inside the store without the victim ever knowing, according to investigators.

By the time officers showed up, the man had bolted.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Tate E. Dietrich, 36, and quickly learned this wasn’t a one-time incident. Police said Dietrich was connected to at least four victims in Leesburg alone.

Things escalated on Monday, Aug. 11, when multiple agencies swarmed Dietrich’s Bedford home with a search warrant and he was arrested.

After digging through evidence, Leesburg Police obtained four more warrants on Thursday, Aug. 21, charging Dietrich with unlawful filming.

And it didn’t stop there. Detectives said they uncovered similar cases in Bedford and Roanoke County, all pointing back to the same photographer.

Dietrich is now locked up at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg while detectives continue investigating.

“The Leesburg Police Department would like to thank the Bedford Police Department, Roanoke County Police Department, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this investigation,” officials said.

The case isn’t closed. Police say more charges could still be coming.

