Brooklyn native Shawn C. Adito Adams, 34, was transferred back to Loudoun County, VA and taken into custody after being held at the Department of Corrections in Hartford, CT, where he was arrested on unrelated charges, officials said.

Adams was wanted in connection with two retail thefts at the LIDS store on Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg in April and May last year. During the second incident, police say Adams struck a Leesburg officer with his vehicle while fleeing the scene, leaving him with minor injuries.

Leesburg police coordinated with Connecticut authorities to ensure Adams’ extradition to Virginia, where he now faces multiple charges of grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, assault on an LEO, resisting arrest, and reckless driving, police said.

He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

