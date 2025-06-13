Septic Truck Flips, Dump Truck Crashes Into Trees On Route 7 In Loudoun County: State Police

Troopers responded at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to a wreck on the ramp from Route 267 west to the Route 7 Bypass, according to police.

One dump truck ended up smashed into trees. The other truck, a fully loaded septic hauler, rolled onto its side and pinned the driver in the seat.

The right and center lanes of Route 7 Bypass were shut down, along with the ramp, while fire crews worked to rescue the driver.

Investigators say the septic truck was trying to pass in the left lane when it lost steering and veered into the center lane, hitting the dump truck the first time.

The dump truck moved to the right lane, but the septic truck followed, colliding again after its “front wheels locked up,” police said.

Both trucks left the road. The septic truck flipped. The dump truck crashed through a wall of trees.

At 3:40 p.m., the driver was finally pulled from the wreck and rushed to a nearby hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," according to VSP.

Photos from the scene show firefighters surrounding the overturned septic truck and a crushed dump truck wedged into dense brush beside a sound wall.

The driver of the septic truck was charged with defective equipment.

