Separate Thanksgiving Weekend Fires Displace Loudoun County Families; Cause $1M+ In Damages

The first fire occurred Wednesday, Nov. 27, just before 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of North Cottage Road in the Algonkian District, officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a townhome though crews were able to extinguish the fire in a bedroom closet and attic.

Five residents were displaced, and damages were estimated at $431,200.

The fire was ruled accidental due to an electrical malfunction, and smoke alarms operated properly, helping to prevent injuries, according to investigators.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, at approximately 1:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to a home in the 17700 block of Leeland Orchard Road in the Catoctin District.

Flames were visible from the basement windows, and the fire had spread to the first floor, officials confirmed.

Seven residents were displaced, with one evaluated by EMS but declining transport to a hospital.

Damages were estimated at $661,056 and fire officials determined the fire was caused by combustibles placed too close to a heat source.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.