Playground Pandemonium: Woman Injured As Fight, Gunfire Rock Leesburg Neighborhood, Police Say

The chaos broke out just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, at the Hancock Place playground in Leesburg, where multiple people were reportedly involved in a disturbance, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Witnesses said at least one shot rang out during the melee.

When officers arrived at the 100 block of Hancock Place NE, they found a woman with a minor ear injury. She was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the injury was caused by the gunfire.

Officers canvassed the area, searched the scene, and collected evidence. Leesburg Police said the Criminal Investigations Division has now taken over the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.