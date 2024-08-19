Maryland Man Arrested For DWI, Hit-Run While Driving On Leesburg Sidewalk, Police Say

Luis Funez Medina, 18, of Columbia, Maryland, is facing multiple charges following an incident that played out on Saturday on the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail in Loudoun County.

According to investigators, at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called to investigate reports of a driver who was on the sidewalk in the area of Crosstrail Boulevard SE.

Police say that Funez Medina nearly hit several pedestrians in a grey Ford Escape, which was later located in the unit block of Lawson Street SE in Leesburg.

Investigators determined that Funez Medina was driving the Ford without a valid driver's license, and he was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident on the trail.

No injuries were reported.

Funez Medina was charged with DWI, possession of illegal drugs, hit-and-run, and driving without a license.

He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.

