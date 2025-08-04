Louis Thomas Menatac, 61, of Windsor, New York, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in Loudoun County of breaking into nonprofit donation centers and stealing thousands in cash, officials announced.

Menatac was specifically targeting charitable organizations in Sterling — nonprofits that provide job training and services for people with disabilities or barriers to employment — because, prosecutors say, they often handle cash due to low-price inventory.

According to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Menatac broke into at least two nonprofit donation centers in 2024.

He wore a stocking mask and gloves, removed alarm boxes, disabled security cameras, and used tools to cut into the store’s safe after business hours.

He stole more than $9,000 in one hit, and his total damage across the two Loudoun break-ins came to $23,114.

A notebook recovered by police revealed a list of other nonprofit locations, with the two Loudoun targets already checked off.

At sentencing, Judge Matthew P. Snow made note that Menatac's criminal history dates back to the 1980s.

"You have been involved with the criminal justice system for forty years..." he said. "The businesses targeted are set up to help people.”

He imposed a sentence more than double the recommended guidelines, citing Menatac’s repeated pattern of targeting nonprofits.

Prosecutors say Menatac’s criminal activity is far from local.

“Mr. Menatac has built a prolific criminal career that literally stretches from East to West Coast,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eden Holmes. “He has been involved in at least nine states and fifteen jurisdictions since 1982.”

“He came into our community to rob a (non-profit) store..." Holmes added.

"The deplorable, selfish nature of these acts cannot be understated... A sentence meaningfully above the guidelines is appropriate.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson didn’t mince words either.

“Targeting a non-profit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization... is despicable,” he said. “We hope that this sentence sends the message that the legal community in Loudoun takes these types of crimes very seriously.”

Menatac was also ordered to pay over $23,000 in restitution, and additional charges are pending in a neighboring jurisdiction, officials said.

