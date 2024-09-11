Loudoun County Public Schools Monitoring 'Multiple' Rumored Threats,' Officials Say

Late on Wednesday night, an alert was issued by Loudoun Public Schools staff after they were made aware of multiple rumored threats against different LCPS schools.

"All information has been reported to our local law enforcement agencies and LCPS Safety and Security, which immediately began investigating," Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence said.

"While these threats have thus far been determined to be non-credible, they are nonetheless serious, and we are addressing them as such."

Despite the threats, Spence said that they will continue on with their regularly-scheduled school day, though there will be extra police and security on campus as a precaution.

'Over the last week, we've seen an increase in these incidents, which unfortunately often happens in the aftermath of school shootings," Spence continued, adding that some parents have reached out asking what more can be done.

"Please know that the safety precautions we have in place are working and we remain vigilant, with your child’s safety as our top priority," he continued.

"To be clear, we would never ask that you send your child to school if we felt it unsafe to do so."

Spence advised parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats toward schools or sharing threats others have made.

"To a student, the use of threatening language might not seem like a big deal, but we have to and will treat it with the utmost caution and seriousness to ensure the safety of all our students and staff," he said.

"It is because of this that I’m asking you to please remind your children that they cannot make threats of any kind, even as a joke."

If a student is found to be involved making or sharing false rumors, the superintendent made note that there could be "serious consequences"

"There are serious repercussions when any threat is made including disciplinary action at the school level along with possible criminal charges."

No details about the threats have been released by Loudoun County Public Schools officials.

"I know there is fear and confusion for both parents and our students with everything happening in the world, and our children are struggling with their feelings and emotions."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.