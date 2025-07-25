Johnson, a preschool teacher at Little Tree Huggers in Leesburg, was struck by a vehicle last month while returning to her Airbnb, according to her family.

The trip marked the start of a long-anticipated getaway to visit family, but it quickly turned into a nightmare.

According to the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family, Johnson suffered a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, and a perforated lung.

She remains unconscious and in critical condition.

“She is finally breathing on her own, and her body has started making involuntary movements, which suggest her brain stem was not compromised as first thought by the doctors,” the GoFundMe states.

Her family has been in Argentina by her side, and while early estimates for emergency medical transport back to the United States were over $250,000, recent updates show they’ve secured a quote for $149,500 from an air ambulance service — provided the funds are paid up front.

“Lia Marie’s fundraising goal has changed to $149,500. This amount is purely to cover an air ambulance quote received today as her medical team has given her clearance to return to the United States, as long as she is medically supervised,” George H. Johnson IV wrote in a July 16 update.

But hopes for a return home were dashed days later.

“Lia Marie was supposed to be medically cleared to come back home and instead she was back on the respirator all day long,” George Johnson IV wrote in a July 20 update. “Her right leg and arm were as tense as they have been all week and the air ambulance Medical director… says Lia Marie isn’t stable enough to travel and will likely need another week.”

He added: “We’re usually high energy and infinitely optimistic but today really beat us down.”

Johnson was described as "one of the most sparkly and magical beings," by loved ones, "Her love of nature and all living things shines through her work at LTH, teaching the children how to love Mother Earth and care for our planet.

"She teaches through song, dance and art, inspiring the children to explore their personalities, creativity and the world around them," they continued. "Her positivity and genuine love for the children is reflected in how happy they are to see her every day.

Supporters across the country have been sharing Lia’s story and calling for donations to help offset the enormous cost of medical repatriation. Among them is Hannah Del Grande, who wrote:

“Please consider sharing and donating to Lia Marie and her family. Lia Marie is a childhood friend of mine who you may have seen me post about before earlier in June! "

"Lia Marie’s family members are raising money to have her transported back to the United States to continue her medical treatment," she continued. "As you can imagine, transporting someone in this condition is insanely expensive.”

George Johnson also shared a public call to action in his most recent public update:

“She remains in coma but the doctors agree she is stable enough to bring home via an air ambulance. Thanks to the generosity of folks like you, we are a little closer to making this happen," he wrote. "The suggestions, prayers and donations of many of you pointed us in the direction of an air ambulance company that can get her home from Argentina for $150,000, down from an original $250k quote.

"We know it's still a big number but if you help us share as broadly as possible, we know we can make this happen!”

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.