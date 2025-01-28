Leesburg Target Burglar Found With Thousands In Stolen Merch In PA: Cops

Philadelphia's Timothy Root was arrested in Lebanon County over the weekend and is being held pending his extradition back to Virginia to face multiple charges.

According to a spokesperson from the Leesburg Police Department, at around 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2024, officers were called to the Leesburg Premium Outlets

Investigators found that the store had been forcibly entered, and items worth approximately $6,500 had been stolen.

The suspect also damaged a bench owned by the outlet mall, valued at $2,276, police said.

After weeks of investigation, Root was identified as a suspect and he was arrested in Lebanon on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Root now faces felony charges of burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, and destruction of property. He is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility pending extradition back to Virginia.

