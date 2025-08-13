Partly Cloudy 86°

Leesburg Opens Themed Playground At Ida Lee Park For Kids

Leesburg’s youngest residents have a brand-new place to play, and it comes with a school bus, musical flowers, and even a giant caterpillar.

Pictured left to right: Vice Mayor Todd Cimino-Johnson and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Laurie Burke cut the ribbon on the new playground at Ida Lee Park.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Parks and Recreation
Zak Failla
Vice Mayor Todd Cimino-Johnson joined members of the Parks & Recreation and Capital Projects Departments on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to cut the ribbon on the town’s first themed playground at Ida Lee Park.

Designed for children ages five years old and under, the new small playground features a “play bus” that encourages discovery, creativity, and connection with nature, organizers said. 

Kids can climb, slide, spin in a cocoon, explore sensory panels, and play in the nature clubhouse.

“We are thrilled to open this new playground featuring fun and exciting elements guided by the public’s input,” Parks & Recreation Director Rich Williams said. 

“The new design encourages active play and imagination. It’s an investment in the health and happiness for our community’s youngest residents.”

