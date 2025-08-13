Vice Mayor Todd Cimino-Johnson joined members of the Parks & Recreation and Capital Projects Departments on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to cut the ribbon on the town’s first themed playground at Ida Lee Park.

Designed for children ages five years old and under, the new small playground features a “play bus” that encourages discovery, creativity, and connection with nature, organizers said.

Kids can climb, slide, spin in a cocoon, explore sensory panels, and play in the nature clubhouse.

“We are thrilled to open this new playground featuring fun and exciting elements guided by the public’s input,” Parks & Recreation Director Rich Williams said.

“The new design encourages active play and imagination. It’s an investment in the health and happiness for our community’s youngest residents.”

