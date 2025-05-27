Leesburg Man Opens Fire During I-95 Road Rage In Maryland On Memorial Day: Police

Fredy Gonzalez-Esquivel, 22, of Leesburg, was arrested by early Tuesday morning, May 27, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a stretch of the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on May 26 after receiving reports of shots fired during an alleged road rage incident.

The victim told troopers that someone in another car fired multiple shots at his vehicle. The victim and his passenger were not injured.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the victim’s vehicle and recovered a projectile, police said, while investigators with the agency's Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Gonzalez-Esquivel as the suspect.

A search warrant was executed on his vehicle in Virginia, where they found a gun and seven spent casings.

Police said the driver’s side mirror of the suspect’s black Mitsubishi Outlander had damage consistent with a projectile being fired from the driver’s seat.

Gonzalez-Esquivel is now charged with:

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Felony assault;

Use of a firearm during a felony crime;

Malicious destruction of property;

Multiple firearms offenses, according to police.

He is currently being held in Virginia while awaiting extradition to Maryland. No details about his initial court appearance were provided by state police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.