Judge Arrested For Public Intoxication In Leesburg, Police Say

Charles F. Koehler Jr. a sitting judge in Loudoun County, was found walking down the Leesburg Bypass near South King Street in Leesburg by responding officers around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, local police said.

After making contact with Koehler, he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Kohler was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on his own recognizance.

A criminal defense attorney, Koehler graduated George Mason School of Law in May 2001 and began working in consumer rights/debt collection. He launched his own practice in 2006, specializing in criminal defense, according to his LinkedIn page.

