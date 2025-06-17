Jairo Amaya Sorto surrendered to Leesburg Police on Sunday, June 15, after being wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Sheetz on Edwards Ferry Road, authorities announced Tuesday.

The early morning hold-up happened on May 8, when three masked suspects — one armed — stormed the store and made off with cash, police said.

Sorto was charged with robbery using a firearm and is being held without bond.

It was the first of three armed robberies targeting Sheetz stores across Virginia in recent weeks.

The second happened on May 18, at 601 California Drive NE.

The third occurred on June 3, when two other suspects, both 19, were arrested at the same Edwards Ferry Road location.

All three robberies happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and investigators say the cases may be connected.

Police are still working to identify additional suspects involved.

