Irvin Portillo Nolasco, 35, was arrested in Sterling on June 17, 2024, after a Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving suspiciously with expired registration tags, the sheriff’s office announced Monday, Aug. 4.

The stop turned into a major drug seizure.

According to deputies, Nolasco had “distribution-level quantities” of cocaine and was clearly trying to get rid of the evidence before it could be recovered.

Investigators found:

10 small baggies containing a white powdery substance, later confirmed to be 3.90 grams of cocaine;

A rolled-up dollar bill consistent with drug use;

A soda bottle containing dissolved baggie residue, indicating an attempt to destroy evidence;

Additional packaging consistent with street-level drug sales.

Photos released by the sheriff’s office show dozens of small baggies scattered on a vehicle hood, and a tampered soda bottle wedged in a cupholder, still filled with liquid and floating plastic remnants.

Nolasco was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession with intent to distribute;

Multiple traffic violations.

He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond, officials said.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of proactive traffic enforcement in identifying and disrupting drug distribution networks operating in the Sterling area,” the department said in a statement.

