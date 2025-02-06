Teddy’s Pizza & Subs, a family-owned favorite that has been a local staple for decades in Middleburg, was forced to shut down indefinitely after burst pipes flooded the restaurant, causing major damage and exposing asbestos in the walls and ceiling, the owners' family said.

"At Teddy's Pizza, we make delicious and authentic Brooklyn-style pizzas using only the freshest ingredients and best recipes, right here in Middelburg," the eatery's website states.

"So whether you are looking for a delicious authentic classic or something unique, but tasty classics, make Teddy's Pizza your choice for pizza in Middleburg."

What was originally expected to be a brief closure for repairs quickly turned into an unforeseen financial burden that could threaten the future of the business, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by the owners’ daughter, Susan.

“My dad still rents the building, and we are waiting to find out what the end result will be,” she wrote. “With that being said, bills for the shop and their personal bills still need to be paid, along with cleanup costs, renovations, and restocking all food supplies.”

Making matters worse, Teddy—who has been a familiar face behind the counter for decades—has been struggling with health issues, she added. The family is hoping to use this time to not only restore the business but also focus on his recovery.

The family-owned business started with the family's patriarch in Brooklyn in the 1950s, where he ran Lenny's, a pizza place that was frequented by celebrities.

"We’ve already lost my grandparents, and the thought of losing the pizza shop, the only part we have left of Grandpa's legacy, is heartbreaking," the family added.

The GoFundMe can be found here. In addition to the fundraiser, the owners plan to offer gift certificates once a reopening date is set.

“I know customers have reached out asking how they can help,” Susan said. “If you could donate anything, share this post, anything at all would be very much appreciated.”

Fans of the pizzeria took to social media to promote the fundraiser, all showering the restaurant with praise.

"The most popular NY Pizzeria in Northern Virginia, Teddy's Pizza & Subs is in big trouble," one patron wrote in NOVA Pizza & Friends. "Having had bad luck during the freezing weather, they had major structural damage to their business.

"They are looking for help from their loyal customer fanbase. We don't want to lose the best Pizza NOVA has to offer."

