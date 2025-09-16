From Food Lion To Fortune: Leesburg Man Hits $3M Lottery Prize, Eyes Business Dreams

The lucky player scratched a 50X the Money ticket from the Virginia Lottery and hit the game’s $3 million top prize, officials announced.

The winning ticket came from the Food Lion on South King Street in Leesburg.

Virginia law lets winners of $1 million or more remain anonymous, so the jackpot holder’s identity will stay a mystery.

But Lottery officials said he admitted he was overcome with “tears of happiness” when he realized he’d won.

He had two options: take the full $3 million spread out over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $1.5 million before taxes.

He went for the lump sum.

As for what comes next? The winner said he has “no immediate plans” for the money — but added that he may use it to start a business.

The 50X the Money game still has two more $3 million top prizes unclaimed. The odds of hitting that payday: 1 in 1,142,400.

