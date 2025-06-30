Former Leesburg Resident Had Child Sex Abuse Images On Social Media, Police Say

Penelope Colon, 26, of Augusta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Leesburg Police Department on Monday, June 30.

Detectives began investigating in November 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report flagged a user account on a social media platform that “may have contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM).”

Police say seven digital images consistent with CSAM were located during the investigation.

Through further efforts, Colon was identified as the suspect. At the time the content was uploaded, she was living in Leesburg, police said.

Colon returned from Georgia on June 18, 2025, and was arrested.

She was released on a personal recognizance bond on June 20, according to officials.

“The Leesburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the possession, distribution, or production of child sexual abuse material to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency,” officials said in a statement.

