The Loudoun County community is rallying behind the Kranias family as they now face an unimaginable future after he passed away without warning.

“Our hearts are broken as we share the devastating news that Garrett Kranias passed away suddenly at just 33 years old,” friends of the family said. “He was a loving husband, devoted father, and cherished friend to so many."

"His passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him, but especially in the lives of his wife, Caitie, and their five beautiful children.”

According to organizers of a fundraiser for the family, wife Caitie now faces “the unimaginable task of navigating life without her partner, while caring for their children and managing the many expenses that come in the wake of tragedy.”

The GoFundMe was launched to help with funeral and memorial expenses, medical bills from baby Isaac’s birth, and ongoing costs like rent, utilities, and childcare, loved ones said.

Friends said the funds will go directly to Caitie’s account “to help ease the financial burden during this heartbreaking time.”

In just two days, the campaign raised more than $55,000 toward its $70,000 goal, with hundreds of donations and messages of support pouring in from the Loudoun County community and beyond.

In an update posted on Monday, Nov. 3, organizer Jessica Jackson shared a message from organizers.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated, shared, and surrounded Caitie and her children with love and support during this incredibly difficult time," they shared.

"The outpouring of kindness from our community has been truly amazing to see and has brought comfort and strength when it’s been needed most," they added. "Your generosity is helping to ease the many burdens that come with such a profound loss, and words cannot express how much it means to Caitie.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, organizers said, and another update will be shared when details are available.

The GoFundMe can be found here

“Thank you for surrounding Caitie and her children with love and support as they face this unimaginable loss."

