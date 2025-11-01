Fair 54°

SHARE

Fairfax County Sergeant On Leave After Public Intoxication Arrest In Leesburg: Police

A longtime police sergeant in Virginia is on administrative leave after being arrested for being drunk in public while off duty, officials said.

Fairfax County Police Department&nbsp;

Fairfax County Police Department 

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department Twitter
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

According to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Public Affairs Bureau, Sgt. Brett Choyce, 43, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Town of Leesburg Police Department on Oct. 31.

Police said Choyce, a 23-year veteran of the department, was off duty at the time of the incident.

“The Sergeant has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau Investigation,” the department said.

No mugshot was released.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the arrest occurred Friday night and that the Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation into the matter.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE