Explosion in Leesburg Dislodges Several Manhole Covers, Loudoun Fire Investigating

Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 5, Loudoun County’s Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting a blast near Sparkleberry Terrace and Ginkgo Terrace in northeast Leesburg, officials said.

Crews from Leesburg, Hamilton, Ashburn and Lansdowne raced to the scene along with Leesburg Police, where they discovered several dislodged manhole covers and light smoke drifting from the area.

Firefighters swept the neighborhood but found no immediate hazards or injuries, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO).

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation a day later.

Authorities are now asking residents to comb through home security footage between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday in hopes of spotting anyone or anything suspicious.

Investigators are especially focused on the area north of Potomac Station Drive, south of Edwards Ferry Road NE and west of Battlefield Parkway NE.

Meanwhile, the Leesburg Police Department confirmed that officers responding shortly after 5 a.m. also found multiple manhole covers displaced.

“At this time, it is unclear whether the covers were displaced by an underground issue or were intentionally moved,” the department wrote in a community alert.

Fire marshals are continuing to investigate what caused the early-morning blast and whether foul play is involved.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

