DUI Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Child On Scooter In Leesburg, Police Say

Victor Canchola, 63, was arrested after the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, near 22 Plaza Street NE in Leesburg, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

An officer nearby saw the juvenile fall in the roadway and stopped to help. Witnesses told the officer the child had just been hit by a car, police said.

The child, who suffered minor injuries, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Canchola, who remained at the scene, was detained. Police determined he had been drinking earlier and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

Police say Canchola later suffered a medical emergency and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

