Driver Charged With DWI After Smashing Through Fence, Into Leesburg Home, Police Say

Erik Henderson is facing charges following the investigation into an overnight crash when his vehicle smashed into the front of a house in the 800 block of Rush Drive NE.

Upon arrival at the home, a spokesperson from the Leesburg Police Department said that officers were met by a 2020 Subaru that crashed into the front of the residence, causing structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

The preliminary investigation found that Henderson was heading north on Plaza Street NE when he drove over the curb at the intersection with Rust Drive and crashed through a fence before striking the house.

The Leesburg resident was arrested and charged with DWI and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on a $2,500 bond.

