‘Deeply Concerning’: Officials Investigate Loudoun County School Over Locker Room Incident

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, May 6, that the state will investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) after three students reportedly complained about the presence of a biological female in the boys' locker room.

According to the AG's Office, "reports indicate that the female student, who identifies as male, used her cell phone to record the reaction of male students after she entered the boys' locker room," prompting the probe.

The state’s top officials didn’t hold back.

“It’s deeply concerning to read reports of yet another incident in Loudoun County schools where members of the opposite sex are violating the privacy of students in locker rooms,” Youngkin said.

“Even more alarming, the victims of this violation are the ones being investigated — this is beyond belief.”

Youngkin said he directed the Attorney General to launch an investigation “so that every student’s privacy, dignity, and safety are upheld.”

He also referenced model policies his administration implemented two years ago requiring students to use locker rooms based on biological sex unless federal law dictates otherwise.

“Parental rights are not negotiable,” Youngkin said.

Attorney General Miyares echoed those concerns.

“This is just the latest example of what happens when school boards disregard common sense,” he said. “This is about safety and privacy, not political correctness.”

But Loudoun County Public Schools quickly responded — and blasted the report as “false and misleading," according to FOX.

In a written statement, LCPS said the initial report that sparked the investigation presented biased information from a single source and “misrepresents our policies and the facts of a student matter.”

“To be absolutely clear: LCPS would not investigate or discipline students based on their personal opinions, thoughts, or beliefs,” the district said. “However, LCPS does investigate and may take disciplinary action when student behavior violates LCPS’ Student Rights & Responsibilities Handbook.”

The district declined to discuss specifics of the student matter, citing privacy protections, but rejected the idea that its schools are unsafe or that students’ rights are being ignored.

“We reject any characterization that implies our schools are unsafe or that we fail to protect the rights of all students,” LCPS said.

The district also cited legal precedent — specifically Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board — as a guiding principle, and criticized Miyares for “relying solely” on a media report.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the governor's office nor the AG’s office provided further details about the scope or timeline of the investigation.

