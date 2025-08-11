The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, when 18-year-old Christian Pulley entered the Leesburg Police Department lobby and reported that he had just attempted to kill someone at a home in the 0 block of Catoctin Circle NE in Leesburg, according to the agency.

Shortly after Pulley arrived, a family member of the victim — a juvenile — called 911 to report the attack, police said. The victim was treated by medical personnel and released.

Investigators determined that Pulley strangled his victim during the attack, according to police. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, officials said.

Pulley was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

