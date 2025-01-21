Caught In The Act: $8K In Stolen Merch Found In Thieves' Car In Leesburg, Cops Say

Leesburg police say the arrests came after back-to-back incidents on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Officers were first called around 7:45 p.m. to the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fort Evans Road NE for a report of three suspects stealing merchandise, and while investigating, another call came in from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods, where employees reported three individuals concealing items in the store.

Officers caught up with the trio at the second store and took them into custody without further incident. A subsequent search of their vehicle revealed over $8,000 worth of stolen goods, authorities said.

The suspects—identified as Natesha L. Cheeks, 29, Tanajah S. Harrell, 26, and Shakira V. Mizzelle, 23, all of Suffolk—had allegedly traveled to Leesburg with the intent to commit the thefts.

Cheeks is facing charges of:

Two counts of felony larceny;

Two counts of felony possession of burglarious tools;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Larceny with the intent to sell/distribute.

She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Harrell is facing additional charges, including:

Two counts of felony larceny;

Two counts of felony possession of burglarious tools;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Larceny with the intent to sell/distribute.

Two counts of providing false identity to law enforcement;

Two counts of identity theft.

Harrell is being held without bond.

Mizzelle is facing charges of:

Two counts of felony larceny;

Two counts of felony possession of burglarious tools;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Larceny with the intent to sell/distribute.

She was released on her own recognizance.

The case remains under investigation.

