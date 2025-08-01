The man behind the wheel of the Lamborghini in a viral street race with a Tesla Cybertruck in Virginia has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, though most of that time was suspended, officials said.

Carlos Montero, 38, of Sterling, was hit with the sentence this week after being convicted of reckless driving in the October 2024 showdown on Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Friday, Aug. 1.

A judge suspended 85 of the 90 days, and fined Montero $1,000, with $250 suspended, plus another $200 for a highway traffic violation.

Montero’s co-star, Christian Camacho, the Cybertruck driver from Vienna, was also convicted of reckless driving in March.

His sentencing has been postponed until Thursday, Aug. 28.

The race — or at least what passed for one — went viral after it was captured on video and shared on X (formerly Twitter), eventually being retweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and viewed more than 150 million times.

In the clip, Montero’s Lamborghini rolls up next to Camacho’s Cybertruck at a light on Leesburg Pike. A “flagger” off-camera can be heard yelling, “You guys ready?” as both vehicles rev their engines and launch off the line.

The Cybertruck pulled ahead and blew through the next light first while excited bystanders filmed from the curb.

Both drivers were later arrested and charged, while the "flagger" testified during trial.

“This reckless behavior attracted a lot of online attention—I hope the consequences do as well,” Descano said. “Plain and simple: street racing is dangerous, it needlessly puts the lives of others at risk, and it has no place on the highways and roads that you and your family frequent.”

The video of a "race" between a Tesla Cybertruck and Lamborghini on a Virginia highway that went viral also caught the eye of police investigators in Fairfax County.

Video of the "race" can be viewed here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.