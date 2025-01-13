California Drug Trafficker Moving 1,500 Pounds Of Pot Worth $4M+ Gets Prison Time In Loudoun

Leonid Mordan, 38, stood before the Loudoun County Circuit Court last week after being convicted of possession with the intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana, with no time suspended.

The arrest followed a months-long investigation led by Virginia State Police and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, which targets drug networks across Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, and Madison counties.

Investigators say Mordan was caught red-handed in December 2023 while loading a box into a cargo van at a Leesburg property.

According to police, a search of Mordan’s vehicle revealed over 30 large boxes filled with vacuum-sealed marijuana packages and $10,000 in cash.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jordan Ferbrache emphasized the gravity of the haul during the sentencing hearing, calling it a “remarkable amount” and “a commercial quantity intended to support large-scale drug operations.”

"Several drug rings and their networks have been dismantled and shut down," Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson stated.

"This case highlights the necessity for these specialized task forces and the importance of interagency collaboration to combat these large-scale regional operations.

"The trafficking of drugs, especially on this scale, will not be tolerated in Loudoun County."

Ferbrache said that Mordan "was caught with a 'remarkable amount of marijuana (in the van),' referring to testimony provided by the veteran agent, who testified that "this is the most he's seen in quantity ... there is no way of getting around this - it's important for the court to take into consideration Mordan is carrying around four million dollars' worth of marijuana.

"It's a commercial amount ... helping other organizations move forward with their illegal operations."

Ferbrache also argued that Mordan "is involved at the commercial level - that's what the Commonwealth is concerned about."

“This is not an ordinary case. The sheer volume of drugs found demonstrates the scope of this operation,” said Ferbrache, adding that Mordan was helping to advance illegal drug organizations Veteran narcotics agents testified that the bust was one of the largest they had ever seen."

Mordan's defense sought leniency at trial due to his immigration status, arguing that "immigration will not look at this felony favorably ... He will be released into the custody of the United States and be deported;" however, he was ultimately given the max sentence.

"The weight is important ..." the judge sentencing Mordan said. "It is indicative of a regional commercial amount ... You are not an ordinary driver ... An ordinary driver would not be trusted with four million dollars' worth of marijuana.

