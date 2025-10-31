Mostly Cloudy 54°

Bus Driver Allen Jackson Accused Of Hitting Student In VA

A Virginia school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly striking an elementary school student aboard his bus, according to investigators.

Allen Jackson, 68, of Sterling, was charged with simple assault and battery, a misdemeanor, following an investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, officials announced Friday, Oct. 31.

Detectives determined Jackson struck a juvenile student with his hand while aboard a bus assigned to Potowmack Elementary School on Oct. 23, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer Unit on Oct. 24.

Jackson was released on a summons to appear in court, according to officials..

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the student or disclose further details, citing the child’s age.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

