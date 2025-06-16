Overcast 66°

Ashlin Barraclough Killed In Route 15 Crash In Leesburg: PD

A 24-year-old woman killed in a late-night pedestrian crash in Loudoun County has been identified, police said.

The Leesburg Police Department identified the 24-year-old killed in the crash.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department Facebook
Ashlin Barraclough, of Leesburg, was struck and killed late Thursday night, June 12, near the intersection of the Leesburg Bypass (Route 15) and Edwards Ferry Road NE, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. that night, a Leesburg officer on routine patrol came across the crash scene and immediately requested emergency services.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Barraclough was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Monday.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of June 16, officials added.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.

