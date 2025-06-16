Ashlin Barraclough, of Leesburg, was struck and killed late Thursday night, June 12, near the intersection of the Leesburg Bypass (Route 15) and Edwards Ferry Road NE, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. that night, a Leesburg officer on routine patrol came across the crash scene and immediately requested emergency services.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Barraclough was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Monday.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of June 16, officials added.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.

