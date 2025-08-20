What started as a tip from a source in Florida landed Antonio G. Ford, an educator from Loudoun County, behind bars following a months-long investigation, authorities announced.

Leesburg Police said they were first contacted by authorities in Florida in March 2025 about an investigation into the solicitation of a minor through electronic communication.

Investigators in Florida told Leesburg detectives at the time that the suspect was believed to live in Loudoun County, ultimately leading them to Ford.

Detectives launched a probe that included executing multiple search warrants, according to police, resulting in them obtaining warrants for the 28-year-old Leesburg resident's arrest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, an arrest warrant was issued for Ford on one count of solicitation of a minor, police said. With help from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Ford was taken into custody at Lovettsville Elementary School, where he worked as a teacher.

He was booked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation remains active and anyone with information should contact the Leesburg Police Department.

