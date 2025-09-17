Alvaro Mejia Ayala, 21, was arrested after a brief manhunt and charged with strangulation in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 17, authorities said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called to the unit block of Hancock Place NE for a report of a child not breathing.

The infant was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition after investigators said the child was the victim of an assault.

A manhunt was launched to track down Mejia Ayala, whose photo was released by the department.

According to police, Mejia Ayala fled the area before officers arrived, but he was located in the 100 block of Meadows Lane NE with assistance from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending. Check Daily Voice for updates.

