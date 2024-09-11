Fair 68°

SHARE

All Frederick County Public School Closed In Virginia After Social Media Threat Circulated

Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia were closed on Wednesday after threats of violence spread online, causing alarm, and prompting the emergency shut down.

There were no students in class on Wednesday in&nbsp;

There were no students in class on Wednesday in 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash / Feliphe Schiarolli
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

School officials said on Tuesday, that "out of an abundance of caution, all schools, school offices and the school division’s administrative offices will be closed" on Sept. 11. 

Officials said that closing would allow school administrator more room to assist law enforcement with the investigation.

They were also advised about a viral, widespread social media post, and are working to determine its credibility.

The initial investigation found that the posts came from outside of Virginia, and there is not believed to be a direct threat.

"Preliminary indications are that these posts may have originated outside of Frederick County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia," according to the sheriff's office. 

"This would include other jurisdictions and school systems across the country with no direct threat being leveled at any particular Frederick County Public School." 

More information is expected to be released amid the investigation regarding classes on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE