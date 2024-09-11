All Frederick County Public School Closed In Virginia After Social Media Threat Circulated

School officials said on Tuesday, that "out of an abundance of caution, all schools, school offices and the school division’s administrative offices will be closed" on Sept. 11.

Officials said that closing would allow school administrator more room to assist law enforcement with the investigation.

They were also advised about a viral, widespread social media post, and are working to determine its credibility.

The initial investigation found that the posts came from outside of Virginia, and there is not believed to be a direct threat.

"Preliminary indications are that these posts may have originated outside of Frederick County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia," according to the sheriff's office.

"This would include other jurisdictions and school systems across the country with no direct threat being leveled at any particular Frederick County Public School."

More information is expected to be released amid the investigation regarding classes on Thursday, Sept. 12.

