100+ Dogs Pulled From ‘Deplorable’ Loudoun Rescue; Some Found In Mass Graves: Leaders Sentenced

Nicole Metz, 52, and Kimberly Hall, 53, each pleaded guilty to five counts of cruelty to animals and were sentenced, according to Loudoun County officials.

Metz and Hall each received:

A 40-month suspended sentence;

Three years supervised probation;

Five-year ban on pet ownership;

Three-year ban on involvement with any group that cares for, treats, or places animals;

Mental health evaluation and treatment;

50 hours of community service over three years.

Alex Hall, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to animals and was sentenced to a nine-month suspended sentence, two years unsupervised probation, and a five-year ban on pet ownership.

Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) launched an investigation into the now-defunct “Luck of the Irish” rescue after reports of neglect, officials said.

Authorities said Metz and the Halls failed to provide veterinary care and basic welfare for animals in their custody.

Over two months, LCAS recovered 105 animals, most of them kept in unsanitary conditions inside the Metz and Hall homes. About half were suffering from contagious diseases or parasites, investigators said.

LCAS Director Nina Stively testified that several animals were found with broken bones and untreated medical conditions, while others died in the group’s care and were buried in mass graves on the properties.

“Thanks to the successful intervention by Loudoun County Animal Services, over 100 animals were removed from deplorable conditions and the perpetrators were held accountable for their crimes,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson said.

“The professionalism and dedication of Loudoun County Animal Services led to almost all of the animals being successfully re-homed and put a stop to the suffering.”

Officials added that “Luck of the Irish” was not in compliance with state and local rescue requirements.

