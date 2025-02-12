Parker passed away in late January in Landsdowne after suffering complications of the flu following a 38-year life that was as unexpected as her death.

Born in June 1986 in Prince George's County, Parker weighed less than 3 pounds, and "wasn’t expected to make it. However, as a baby, she fought hard and proved the doctors wrong," according to her obituary.

Parker leaves behind her husband, two sons, and a devastated family.

"In utter disbelief. My friend and neighbor Morgan Schmidt Parker passed away today," one friend wrote. "She was young and healthy, and left behind her husband and (two) young boys."

Her sister said that they enjoyed '90s pop music, pizza, and one particularly curious curly fry that stuck in her memory.

"To know Morgan is to love her. She was the most kind, thoughtful, bright, bubbly person," her sister said. "You could always count on her and she was just so, so special. She loved Christmas and Disney and all things joyful and spread that joy to all who were lucky to know her.

"There truly wasn't a bad bone in her body and I hope to one day have a heart as pure as hers."

Services for Parker have been scheduled in Maryland.

"Morgan was a bright light who radiated warmth, joy, and a deep love for those around her.

"Morgan’s kindness, strength, and infectious joy will be forever remembered by all who knew her," her obituary reads. "While her time with us was far too short, her love and spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends."

