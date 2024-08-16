Mostly Cloudy 83°

Two-Alarm Townhouse Fire Forces Evacuation Of Fairfax County Residents

First responders in Fairfax County were busy on Friday afternoon battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out in an area residence.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel are at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
Zak Failla
Crews were called at around noon to the 6400 block of Silver Ridge Circle in the Kingstowne neighborhood after calls came in regarding a townhouse fire. 

Upon arrival, fire officials say that units were met by smoke showing from the front of the home, which reportedly had to be evacuated.

All residents were accounted for as of 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, while firefighters worked to knock down the flames. It was declared under control shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

