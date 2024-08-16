Two-Alarm Townhouse Fire Forces Evacuation Of Fairfax County Residents

Crews were called at around noon to the 6400 block of Silver Ridge Circle in the Kingstowne neighborhood after calls came in regarding a townhouse fire.

Upon arrival, fire officials say that units were met by smoke showing from the front of the home, which reportedly had to be evacuated.

All residents were accounted for as of 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, while firefighters worked to knock down the flames. It was declared under control shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

